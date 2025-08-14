Southwest Airlines to resume nonstop service from OKC to Dallas Love Field

Southwest Airlines' nonstop service from Oklahoma City to Dallas returns in 2026. Read for additional details.

By: Christian Hans

Southwest Airlines announced it will bring back nonstop service from OKC Will Rogers International Airport to Dallas Love Field Airport beginning in 2026.

The airline said it will provide two daily flights to Dallas Love Field starting March 5, 2026.

Airport officials in Oklahoma City said the service will be well-appreciated.

“I know Oklahoma City will be happy to hear that Dallas Love Field flights are returning,” Director of Airports Jeff Mulder said. “Southwest Airlines served the route until January 2020, and it has been a frequent request of local travelers to bring that flight back. We appreciate Southwest’s ongoing commitment to our community and passengers.”

Also, Southwest announced an increase in flights from Oklahoma City to Nashville and Chicago Midway, with service expanding to twice daily beginning in March 2026.

In addition to adding flights, the airline is withdrawing service from St. Louis and San Antonio next spring.

Tickets are on sale now, the airline says.