Bethany Defeats Ada, Advances To 4A Semifinals

Bethany secured a spot in the 4A semifinals with a commanding 30-6 victory over Ada on Friday night at East Central University.

Friday, November 22nd 2024, 10:48 pm

By: News 9


The Bronchos took control in the second quarter, with Judson Gilliland powering in from the 1-yard line to give Bethany a 13-6 lead.

Ada tried to respond before halftime, but Brock Boyles’ pass was intercepted by Bethany’s Brock Cross. The Bronchos capitalized on the turnover, adding a field goal to head into the break with a 16-6 advantage.

The second half saw more struggles for the Cougars. Boyles was picked off again, this time by Gilliland, who returned the favor with another touchdown to extend Bethany’s lead.

Bethany’s defense held strong, preventing Ada from mounting a comeback, and the Bronchos sealed the win with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.

With the victory, Bethany advances to face Tuttle in the semifinals in two weeks.
