Holiday Travel Brings Traffic, Construction Challenges Across Oklahoma

Nearly 700,000 Oklahomans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with ongoing construction projects across the state likely to cause delays.

Oklahoma’s roads will soon be packed with holiday travelers as nearly 700,000 Oklahomans are expected to drive 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

While gas prices in Oklahoma remain the lowest in the nation at an average of $2.56 per gallon—compared to the national average of $3.06—drivers should prepare for potential delays due to ongoing construction projects across the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports about 50 major construction projects are currently impacting interstates, state highways, and turnpikes.

In the Oklahoma City metro, long-term projects could lead to significant backups, including:

I-40 narrowing at Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City. I-240 narrowing at I-35. I-35/I-44 narrowing near 63rd Street.

These projects are expected to continue into 2025.

Further south, drivers near Thackerville will encounter the I-35 and State Highway 153 widening project. However, ODOT says all lanes will remain open Wednesday through Sunday to accommodate holiday travelers.

Bryce Boyer with ODOT reminded drivers to remain vigilant and plan for work zones.

“There are going to be more people on the road than we’re used to, and several big projects just can’t be paused for the holiday weekend,” Boyer said. “We’re reminding drivers to be prepared for work zones and plan ahead.”

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority also has ongoing projects on the Turner Turnpike, so travelers heading to Tulsa should plan for extra travel time.

Officials are urging drivers to exercise patience and caution as they navigate busy roadways.