Moore Police Release New Photos In Search For Missing Child

Friday, November 15th 2024, 10:11 pm

By: News 9


MOORE, Okla. -

Police in Moore have released new photos of a missing child, 5-year-old London Kerr, in hopes someone may have seen her.

Investigators say London’s mother, Ashley Rowland, gave the child to her meth dealer in 2022. London has not been seen since.

Rowland is currently out on bond, but police are pursuing additional charges in connection with her daughter's disappearance.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about London’s whereabouts to contact the Moore Police Department immediately.
