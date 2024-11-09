Oklahoma Attorney General Affirms Regulation Of Slap Fighting

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond officially defines slap-fighting as a recognized combat sport, by affirming the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission’s authority to regulate the growing sport.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond officially defines slap-fighting as a recognized combat sport, by affirming the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission’s authority to regulate the growing sport. The announcement came late Thursday night after the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission requested clarification on whether it could regulate slapfighting events, which have gained widespread popularity.

Slap fighting is an intense sport where two opponents take turns giving open-handed slaps to each other’s faces until one either quits or can’t continue. Though it has long drawn mixed reactions due to its raw and sometimes brutal nature, the decision to classify it as a formal combative sport is seen as a turning point by some people like Patrick Kays. Kays oversees events at the Muskogee Civic Center, which has hosted several slap-fighting competitions.

“It's almost barbaric, but I just think that's what draws people,” Kays said.

Kays says one fan favorite is local competitor Wesley Drain.

“You just got to know it's coming,” Drain said about the slap. “You got to let them feel that you are more intimidating you're more powerful you're better.”

During a match, two opponents face off and take turns open hand slapping each other on the face until one of them quits or can’t continue. Kays believes the commission providing government oversight will help the combative sport of slap-fighting grow.

“I think it's going to garner respect, overall, I think it's a good thing,” he said. “The state does a really great job, especially when we have events here; the state commission comes in and really makes sure things are done by the book and it does guarantee the safety of fighters in many situations.”

The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission currently oversees rules and licenses for other physical combat events like wrestling and boxing in the state.