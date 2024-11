10-year-old Samuel Henderson showcased his bird-calling talent at the Oklahoma City Zoo, inspired by a past visit.

An Oklahoma 10-year-old is making waves on social media for his unique talent.

Thursday he made his way to the Oklahoma City Zoo today to show off his birdcalls.

Samuel Henderson's mom says his love for birds came from a visit to the Zoo.

He couldn't wait to put his talent on full display.