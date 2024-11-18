Lung Cancer Treatment Gets A Boost With New Imaging Technology At OU Health

OU Health has become the first health system in Oklahoma to use Cytalux, a groundbreaking technology that helps detect cancer cells during surgery.

Cytalux, an FDA-approved medication, is infused before surgery and illuminates cancerous cells when viewed through a specialized camera.

Dr. Matthew Reinersman from OU Health joined News 9 at 9 to discuss the new imaging system.

"Since we use robotic surgery these days with small incisions, it can be really hard to find [cancer]," Reinersman said. "But with Cytalux, we can find even very small cancers less than a centimeter, even millimeters in size, and take them out early."

As with most cancers, finding and removing growths early increases the likelihood of curing the disease and preventing recurrence.

For lung cancer patients, Cytalux allows surgeons to remove less lung tissue during resection surgery, improving both lung capacity and recovery time.

"At OU Health, we've been able to get our patients out of the hospital as soon as one to two days after surgery," Reinersman said. "Historically, with the old methods, patients would stay in the hospital for up to a week."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Oklahoma, and the use of this new imaging technology is part of a broader effort to improve survival rates and treatment options for cancer patients in the state.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and individuals who meet certain criteria, such as having smoked for 20 years, are encouraged to talk to their doctor about getting a quick, painless CT scan to detect lung cancer early.