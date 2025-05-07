Managing type 1 diabetes as a woman

For women, type 1 diabetes can pose additional complications tied to hormonal changes throughout their lives.

By: Bobbie Miller

Living with type 1 diabetes is a lifelong challenge, but for women, the disease can pose additional complications tied to hormonal changes throughout their lives. Experts say education and technology are essential tools for managing care, particularly as women navigate puberty, menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and more.

Technology Transforms Diabetes Management

Sydney Lundgren has been living with type 1 diabetes for the past 18 years. Sydney relies on two pieces of modern technology to manage her condition: a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump.

"I like to wear mine where you can see them for that exact reason," Lundgren said. "Like, I want people to come talk to me."

Hormonal Shifts Impact Insulin Needs

For Sydney and many other women with type 1 diabetes, understanding the body's hormonal fluctuations is necessary. Blood sugar levels can shift depending on where a woman is in her menstrual cycle. These hormonal changes can cause temporary insulin resistance, requiring adjustments to care.

Doctors say there are different ways that they can anticipate that someone may have different needs for their insulin requirements based on where they are in their menstrual cycle.

Pregnancy poses unique challenges. Physicians emphasize that managing blood glucose during pregnancy is critical for both the mother and the baby. High glucose levels can increase the risk of miscarriage or result in infants being born with elevated blood sugar.

As diabetes care continues to evolve, specialists stress that education and support are key to empowering women living with type 1 diabetes.