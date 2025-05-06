Mohs surgery offers high cure rate, minimal scarring for skin cancer patients

For those diagnosed with certain types of skin cancer, Mohs surgery is often recommended as one of the most effective treatment options.

By: Graham Dowers

Dr. Lacy Anderson breaks down what patients can expect from the procedure.

Mohs surgery was developed in 1938 by Dr. Fredrick Mohs, and remains a widely used technique for treating skin cancer, particularly basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Mohs surgery is specialized to treat skin cancer by removing thin layers of skin at a time and looking at each section under a microscope until no skin cancer is detected. If cancer cells are still present, the surgeon removes additional layers.

The procedure is done in the office with local anesthesia and has a very high cure rate. It also minimizes scarring by removing only cancerous tissue while preserving as much healthy skin as possible.