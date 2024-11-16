Guthrie Tops Lawton MacArthur With Dominant 43-21 Win

Friday, November 15th 2024, 10:46 pm
Guthrie showcased its offensive firepower Friday night, defeating Lawton MacArthur 43-21 in an impressive performance.
Kolten Carlock set the tone early, taking a midline option play up the middle and outrunning defenders to score a long touchdown.
After the Highlanders tied things up, Guthrie’s offense responded as Elijah Smith powered into the end zone to regain the lead.
Lawton MacArthur put up a fight, but the Bluejays proved too strong, pulling away for a commanding 43-21 victory.
November 15th, 2024
November 15th, 2024
November 15th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 16th, 2024
November 16th, 2024
November 16th, 2024
November 16th, 2024