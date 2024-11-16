Guthrie Tops Lawton MacArthur With Dominant 43-21 Win

Guthrie powered past Lawton MacArthur with a dominant offense, securing a 43-21 victory.

By: News 9

Guthrie showcased its offensive firepower Friday night, defeating Lawton MacArthur 43-21 in an impressive performance.

Kolten Carlock set the tone early, taking a midline option play up the middle and outrunning defenders to score a long touchdown.

After the Highlanders tied things up, Guthrie’s offense responded as Elijah Smith powered into the end zone to regain the lead.

Lawton MacArthur put up a fight, but the Bluejays proved too strong, pulling away for a commanding 43-21 victory.