Guthrie Tops Lawton MacArthur With Dominant 43-21 Win

Guthrie powered past Lawton MacArthur with a dominant offense, securing a 43-21 victory.

Friday, November 15th 2024, 10:46 pm

By: News 9


Guthrie showcased its offensive firepower Friday night, defeating Lawton MacArthur 43-21 in an impressive performance.

Kolten Carlock set the tone early, taking a midline option play up the middle and outrunning defenders to score a long touchdown.

After the Highlanders tied things up, Guthrie’s offense responded as Elijah Smith powered into the end zone to regain the lead.

Lawton MacArthur put up a fight, but the Bluejays proved too strong, pulling away for a commanding 43-21 victory.
