Deer Creek Edges Out Broken Arrow In Thrilling 21-19 Victory

Deer Creek held off a late surge from Broken Arrow to secure a hard-fought 21-19 win Friday night.

Friday, November 15th 2024, 10:22 pm

By: News 9


The Antlers struck first as Lamar Davis powered into the end zone from 5 yards out, giving Deer Creek a 7-0 lead.

Broken Arrow threatened to respond, but Brady Brewer delivered a clutch defensive play, forcing a fumble that Deer Creek recovered to maintain their lead.

With the score still 7-0, Davis broke loose for a 40-yard run down the sideline, extending the Antlers’ lead to 14-0.

The Tigers mounted a comeback, closing the gap late, but Deer Creek's defense held strong in the final moments to secure the victory. The Antlers improve to 9-1 with the narrow win.
