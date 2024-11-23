Choctaw Shuts Out Sapulpa In Dominant Quarterfinal Performance

The Choctaw Yellowjackets stung early and often Friday night, rolling to a commanding 52-0 victory over the Sapulpa Chieftains in quarterfinal action.

By: News 9

The Yellowjackets struck first in the red zone, switching quarterbacks to Landon Gatson, who scrambled into the end zone for the opening touchdown. Choctaw opted for a two-point conversion, taking an early 8-0 lead.

Their defense made a statement shortly after, with Adrian Moton intercepting a tipped pass from quarterback Cash Williams. Despite the turnover, Sapulpa struggled offensively and failed to capitalize.

While Choctaw’s explosive plays kept the momentum on their side, penalties repeatedly slowed their drives, with flags littering the field throughout the game.

The highlight of the night came from Williams, who redeemed himself with a dazzling 30-yard touchdown run, hurdling a defender on his way to the end zone.

Choctaw’s dominance on both sides of the ball secured the shutout win, sending the Yellowjackets one step closer to a state championship.