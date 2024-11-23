Sand Springs Rolls Past Piedmont To Advance In 6A-II Playoffs

The Sand Springs Sandites dominated Piedmont on Friday night, pulling away for a 44-14 victory in the 6A-II quarterfinals.

By: News 9

Piedmont briefly narrowed the gap in the first half when Jayden Fuston punched in a 2-yard touchdown run, cutting the Sandites' lead to 10-7.

From there, it was all Sand Springs. The Sandites took control on both sides of the ball, piling on points and stifling Piedmont’s offense to secure the convincing win.

With the victory, Sand Springs advances to the 6A-II semifinals, while Piedmont’s season comes to an end.