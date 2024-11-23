Carl Albert Powers Past Claremore To Continue Title Quest

Friday, November 22nd 2024, 10:54 pm
The Carl Albert Titans, chasing their 19th state championship, delivered another dominant performance Friday night, defeating Claremore 45-14 in the 5A quarterfinals.
Claremore, trailing by 21 points at halftime, showed signs of life in the third quarter. Quarterback Brad Hosington led the Zebras on a strong drive, capping it with a touchdown pass to Hayden Lee to cut the deficit to two scores.
But the Titans responded decisively, fueled by the electric play of future Oklahoma Sooner Trynae Washington. Washington made a spectacular touchdown grab in the end zone to restore Carl Albert’s 28-point lead.
Washington wasn’t finished. Later, he leapt over a defender for another highlight-reel catch, waltzing into the end zone to seal the game.
Carl Albert’s 45-14 victory advances them to the 5A semifinals, bringing the Titans one step closer to adding another title to their storied history.
