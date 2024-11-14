Caddo County Woman Declines Plea In Case, Death Penalty Remains On Table

A Caddo County woman, Alysia Adams, declined to plead guilty Wednesday to the murder of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. Athena’s grandparents traveled four hours to attend the hearing, expecting a plea, only to see Adams change her mind at the last moment in court.

By: News 9

"Very disappointed; we have been patiently waiting for almost 22 months for some sort of justice for our granddaughters and it's postponed again. Justice keeps getting postponed," said Misty Faircloth, Athena's maternal grandmother.

In 2023, Alysia Adams and her estranged husband, Ivon Adams, were arrested after Athena, in their care, went missing. Following their questioning, OSBI agents discovered Athena’s body in a shallow grave in Rush Springs, where investigators allege Ivon Adams beat her to death on Christmas Day in 2022. A medical examiner later concluded Athena died from pneumonia and malnutrition, weighing only 23 pounds.

Social media posts from Alysia Adams showed her attending social events and spending time with a new boyfriend in the days after Athena’s death.

Athena’s biological mother, Jasmin Brownfield, has also been charged with two counts of child neglect and is set for a court appearance on Jan. 8 under her legally changed name, Karma Tucker.

Had Adams entered a guilty plea, she would have avoided the possibility of the death penalty. With the case now headed for trial in April, the District Attorney said he will seek the death penalty.