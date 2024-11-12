Cleanup Efforts Underway In Oklahoma County Following Tornado Damage

Cleanup efforts continue in several metro communities after a tornado outbreak earlier this month caused widespread damage in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office visited hard-hit areas to survey the damage.

“It is a devastating storm. It is a miracle that there weren't any deaths. And for that, we can all be thankful,” Larry Stein, the Oklahoma County Assessor, said.

No major injuries or fatalities were reported but the damage was widespread.

“But you can imagine with the mileage of disaster and destruction across the county, we've been working all last week, and we're trying to wrap it up,” Stein said.

His office intervenes when natural disasters, like tornadoes damage property.

Stein says his office will survey any property affected in Oklahoma County, whether the damage is major or minor.

“Sometimes there can be minor damage or no damage. That's apparent at the time of the storm,” Stein said.

So far, his office has found 231 homes and properties with damage totaling almost $58 million worth of property damage in Oklahoma County alone.

“We have the ability of going out and finding the damage reports and then reporting that damage and then reducing the value of the property,” Stein said.

By readjusting the property value, residents will pay less in property taxes while they rebuild and recover.

“It's just a tragedy. And we're just trying to figure out everything we can to help those folks that need it. And it's, you know, sadly, it's one of those things where we have a lot of experience doing that,” Stein said.

If your home may have storm damage, you are encouraged to call the Oklahoma County Assessor's Office.

Assessors are still surveying properties across the metro and hope to have a final damage report within the next few days.