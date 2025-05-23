Another Playoff Game, Another Shirt – Thunder Fans Gear Up for Game 2

A sea of blue is ready to greet OKC Thunder fans tonight for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Getting those shirts ready for game day is no small task.

By: Deanne Stein

It’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and Thunder fans are expected to show up in force and sport matching shirts.

Creating those shirts is no small task. At Oklahoma Shirt Company, the presses are hot, and the pace is fast.

“We’re producing about 600 shirts per hour,” says owner Justin Lawrence. “That’s 40,000 impressions we turn around.

From concept to courtside, the process starts in the art department. For this playoff run alone, the team designed 75 different options.

“One of the special things with the Thunder is they let us come alongside them,” Lawrence said. “They give us creative prompting. The vision that they have for the playoff run, and then we get to go to work.”

With six automatic screen-printing machines running nonstop, the team cranks out 20,000 shirts in time for tipoff.

“It takes two full days, all hands on deck,” he said.

Then they get the shirts to Thunder staff the day before the game.

"They have an all hands on deck moment where their staff shows up to the delicately place them all with love on the back of the chairs," Lawrence said.

All for that moment when fans walk into the arena and see their seats draped in unity.

“It’s a sacred moment,” Lawrence adds. “You walk into the light, look around, and it just gives me goosebumps.”

And yes, if you're at the game, put on the shirt—even if it messes with your outfit—because every shirt worn helps turn the arena into a sea of Thunder pride.

“To watch our city come together and to watch our boys put it all together and then to just see it all happen, especially the culmination of the energy and excitement in the arena, is just unbelievable,” Lawrence said.