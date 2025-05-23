Three 17-year-olds injured by gunfire at Stars and Stripes park

Three people were shot in Stars and Stripes Park at Lake Hefner in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

Three people were shot in Stars and Stripes Park at Lake Hefner in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, authorities say.

Kelsey Poe was at baseball practice with her 12-year-old son when it happened. She said they were leaving when they heard the gunfire.

“We heard, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang and he looked at me and he said, was that a shot? I said, no, because it's not right,” said Poe.

She said within seconds they heard another set of gunshots and this is when her son immediately sprang into action.

“I heard someone yell, get down! and that's when I realized someone's shooting and so my son dove between our cars and got up against my car, added Poe.

She said she and her son took cover by getting into the car.

Poe said before the shooting, the park was full of people because of a cookout and many kids hanging out.

Police say it was a lot of students from John Marshall there, with it being the end of the school year and many graduations happening.

“At some point, some type of altercation broke out that resulted in gunfire,” added MSGT Gary Knight.

Poe said at least a hundred people started running in different directions. She added that while she and her son were heading to the car, she quickly saw a truck peeling out of the parking lot.

“It's scary and it's heartbreaking that we can't just enjoy our public spaces without fear,” added Poe.

Police say three 17-year-olds were hit by the gunfire. One had a graze wound, one was hit in the hip, and another was hit in the ankle. They say all are non-life-threatening wounds.

Police are asking for anyone who may have cell phone footage or witnessed anything to contact them at Crime Stoppers (405-235-7300).