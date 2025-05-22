Lifeguards urge water safety as summer season heats up

Oklahoma lifeguard of 46 years, Robyn Pendleton, reminds families about the importance of water safety and vigilance.

By: Tevis Hillis

As pools open and schools let out, Robyn Pendleton, who's spent 46 years as a certified lifeguard, says it's time to cool off, but safety has to come first.

"Water is your friend. It is stronger than you are, so don't fight it learn it," said Pendleton, who now serves as the YMCA's Downtown District Aquatics Director.

She says water safety starts early, especially for children between the ages of one and four. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths in that age group.

"A drowning situation can happen in 10-50 seconds, and it's usually silent," said Pendleton. "Most drowning victims don't call for help, and often it's just within a few feet of someone that could help."

Pendleton urges parents to give their full attention when children are in or around the water.

"Phones down, eyes up, and play with your kids. Be engaged. Arm's reach. Flotation devices, especially in lakes."

However, not all flotation devices are made equally.

"You want the right size because they can slip out," said Pendleton. "The donuts they put kids in, those can flip. So yes, anything that's Coast Guard approved."

She stresses the importance of knowing how to swim, understanding the basics, and practicing safe entry and exit.

"Situations can turn on a dime, so it's important to be engaged."

Pendleton says this isn't about fear but being prepared and confident.

"It's never too late to learn how to swim."

The YMCA offers swim lessons for children as young as six months old.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health also reminds families to be mindful of germs in public water and to shower before entering pools, hot tubs, or splash pads to help prevent swimming-related illnesses.