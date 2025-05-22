Thunder Report: Hometown heroes looking for a repeat performance for Game 2

Thunder set to strike again at Western Conference Finals Game 2 against the Timberwolves—on the back of MVP SGA. Tune in for live updates at 7:30 PM from Paycom Center, OKC.

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee comes at us live from Paycom Center to give us the Thunder latest before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder started strong with a dominant showing at Game 1, winning against the Timberwolves 114-88. Having Game 2 continue the small streak of home games, MVP SGA and the boys are set for success.

"I'm going to go with a Russell Westbrook phrase: Why not?" McGehee said. "Minnesota, they got a front row view two nights ago, just how well this Oklahoma City Thunder defense is. That's why they're one of the best defenses in the NBA."

SGA accepted the award for being the 2025 MVP on Wednesday, so the pressure is on, even though he has been performing at an MVP level for a while.

The all-defensive teams were announced today as well, JDub finishing on the second team and Lou Dort finally named first team all defense.

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center.

