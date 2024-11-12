Oklahoma Supreme Court Hearing Arguments In Case Against State Corporation Commissioner

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday regarding a lawsuit against a state corporation commissioner.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett, who is accused of groping a man at a work conference over the summer.

Although Hiett is not charged with a crime, the lawsuit against Hiett asks that he not be allowed to participate in decisions regarding certain companies because of the misconduct allegations.

Documents say employees and representatives from those companies are either witnesses or victims of the misconduct Hiett was accused of committing, and fellow commissioner Bob Anthony has called on Hiett to resign.

“How can you have us looking at one of these attorneys knowing one of us has sexually assaulted a lawyer representing that firm," Anthony said. "This isn’t a hypothetical.”

However, Hiett says he plans to continue his work as he receives treatment for alcohol abuse.

"The raging manifesto of one commissioner with a personal vendetta," Hiett said. "This is ridiculous.”

The arguments will begin at 2 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Capitol.