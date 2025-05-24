Oklahoma lawmakers approve budget with aluminum plant, prison purchase, and tax cut

Oklahoma Legislature concludes its session, focusing on the state budget and major development projects. Despite the smoothest budget process in years, the minority party raises concerns about healthcare and education funding.

By: Haley Hetrick

As the state Legislature heads into its final week, lawmakers are wrapping up a busy session focused on passing the state budget and approving key economic development projects.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton acknowledged the hectic pace Thursday, saying, “Kind of winding this thing down, lot going on.”

One of the marquee measures approved this week is the Reindustrialize Oklahoma Act, which includes a $4 billion investment by Emirates Global Aluminum to build the first new aluminum smelter in the United States in 45 years.

The budget also includes a $312 million purchase of the privately owned Lawton prison, the state’s last privately operated correctional facility. Hilbert described the acquisition as “a project that really makes sense.”

While Republican leaders touted the smoothest budget process in years, Democrats expressed reservations. House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, said, “There was more we could do to really focus on the needs of Oklahomans, especially around education and healthcare.”

Hilbert expressed optimism about concluding the session, saying, “I think it’s been a successful session. I’m excited to put a bow on it and finish everything up in the next 7-8 days.”

The Legislature must adjourn sine die by the end of the day May 30.