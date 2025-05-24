Norman student takes on project to protect birds in Norman

Norman North High student Wren Hobbs tackles bird-window collision issue using UV Bird Divert. Gains support with over 900 signatures, aims to change regulations.

By: Tevis Hillis

-

As many students enjoy their break, Norman North High School's Wren Hobbs is thinking ahead to senior year and the skies.

"I want to be an aviation veterinarian and work in conservation," Wren said.

This summer, Wren is gaining real-world experience by working as a vet assistant and leading a bird club within Norman Public Schools.

"We just talk about birds and sometimes go on birding trips; we learn how to identify birds by their songs and feathers, and we talk about conservation projects as well."

Their love of birds goes beyond birdwatching. From a bird-themed keychain to a t-shirt, Wren's passion is evident—and they're now turning it into action.

"We have a couple of organizations like the Oklahoma Ornithological Society offering us grants."

That support is helping Wren tackle a unique and persistent problem: birds colliding with windows at school.

"These little dot films are UV ray active, so since birds see in ultraviolet light, it will appear as solid as them."

Wren refers to UV Bird Divert, a special window film that makes clear glass visible to birds, preventing fatal run-ins.

"I petitioned it to show that a bunch of people were interested. This is a problem, and people wanted it to be changed."

That petition gained more than 900 signatures. Wren then worked with district leaders to approve the bird-safe film at Norman North despite initial concerns over cost and weather durability.

"I am going to start with this building, but I believe this should be regulated by governmental regulations because it's our job as people to protect and care for the environment."

Wren hopes that the project will bring more than just peace and quiet to classrooms—it could save countless bird lives.

According to recent studies, up to 1 billion birds die each year in the U.S. due to window collisions.