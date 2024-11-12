Man Charged In Child's Shooting Death Expected In Court For Sentencing

A man charged after the accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old in Oklahoma City will be sentenced on Tuesday, court records say.

Tuesday, November 12th 2024, 6:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man charged in the accidental shooting death of a child in Oklahoma City is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Court documents say 3-year-old Christian Lesley died in 2022 when police say the child took Kirk Chance's gun and accidentally shot himself in the face.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney charged Chance with second-degree manslaughter.

RELATED: Gun Owner Charged After Year-Long Investigation Into 3-Year-Old's Death

Court records show Chance will appear in court this morning for sentencing after a plea.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 12th, 2024

November 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024

July 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 13th, 2024

November 13th, 2024

November 13th, 2024

November 13th, 2024