Man Charged In Child's Shooting Death Expected In Court For Sentencing

Tuesday, November 12th 2024, 6:51 am
A man charged in the accidental shooting death of a child in Oklahoma City is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Court documents say 3-year-old Christian Lesley died in 2022 when police say the child took Kirk Chance's gun and accidentally shot himself in the face.
The Oklahoma County District Attorney charged Chance with second-degree manslaughter.
Court records show Chance will appear in court this morning for sentencing after a plea.
