Man Charged In Child's Shooting Death Expected In Court For Sentencing

A man charged after the accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old in Oklahoma City will be sentenced on Tuesday, court records say.

By: News 9

-

A man charged in the accidental shooting death of a child in Oklahoma City is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Court documents say 3-year-old Christian Lesley died in 2022 when police say the child took Kirk Chance's gun and accidentally shot himself in the face.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney charged Chance with second-degree manslaughter.

RELATED: Gun Owner Charged After Year-Long Investigation Into 3-Year-Old's Death

Court records show Chance will appear in court this morning for sentencing after a plea.