Midwest City Highlights Suicide Prevention Efforts At Veterans Day Parade

By: News 9

-

Midwest City held its annual Veterans Day parade Monday, drawing a large crowd near Tinker Air Force Base to honor U.S. servicemen and women.

The event featured guest speakers, including members of Legacy Vets, a group advocating for Operation Zero.

Operation Zero seeks to reduce the suicide rate among veterans, which averages 22 deaths per day, by raising awareness and educating the public about veterans' mental health challenges.

"We're bringing awareness to the 22 vets who commit suicide every day," a representative for Legacy Vets said. "We want that number to be zero. We want zero suicides in the veteran community."

Among the attendees was a 100-year-old Rosie the Riveter, who helped construct parts for the noses of airplanes during World War II. To her, patriotism is defined by the 40 cumulative years of active duty served by her brothers in the armed forces.