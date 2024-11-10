Prague Under Boil Order After E. Coli Discovered In Water Supply

The City of Prague is under a boil order after E. coli was discovered in two water samples.

By: News 9

A boil order is in effect for the City of Prague after two water samples tested positive for the E. coli bacteria.

The city said their system is being flushed and additional chlorine is being added to the water.

Residents are asked to bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking or using for cleaning purposes.

No word on when the boil order could be canceled.