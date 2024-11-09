OKCPD Releases Video After Man Sent To Hospital Following Police Encounter

Editors Note: The contents of the video may be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised. Oklahoma City Police say that an officer is on routine paid leave following an encounter with 70-year-old Lich Vu, who was hospitalized after an October 27 incident.

Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera footage on Friday of an October 27 interaction between an officer and an elderly man that led to the man’s hospitalization.

Lich Vu, a 70-year-old man, is seen on video refusing to sign a ticket for an improper U-turn.

In the video, he began arguing with the officer before hitting him in the chest with the back of his hand and telling him to “shut up.”

The officer grabbed the elderly man’s arm and threw him on the ground.

The police report stated that he resisted arrest prior to the incident.

Vu’s family said they believe the officer used excessive force.

The video showed Vu motionless on the ground while being handcuffed.

The police report stated the officer removed the handcuffs after calling for paramedics.

Vu’s daughter told News 9 that he had surgery on Friday to repair a brain bleed. She added that her dad has a fractured neck causing him to need a feeding tube.

Oklahoma City Police Department issued a statement in response to the incident.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/3SQQMVytLwo

