Elizabeth joined the News 9 team in October 2024. She previously worked as an evening anchor in Bozeman, Montana and weekend anchor in Lubbock, Texas. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Elizabeth is a proud Hoosier and racing fan. She graduated from Indiana University with a B.A. in News Reporting and Editing, specializing in broadcast journalism, and minors in Spanish and Theatre.

While Elizabeth is most passionate about investigative stories, she also enjoys reporting on education and public safety. She cares deeply about telling stories that give voices to marginalized communities and make positive impacts.

When she is not at work, you can find Elizabeth at the dog park with her goldendoodle ‘Rosie’ and mini poodle ‘Winnie’. You can also find her at the local garden center buying plants that she does not need or at a coffee shop, trying to find the best brew in town.

Elizabeth is excited for the opportunity to serve Oklahomans and encourages anyone with story ideas or feedback to email her at elizabeth.fitz@griffin.news. You can also find her on social media @ElizabethFitzTV.



