Thunder fans attend watch parties for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Hundreds of Thunder fans attended watch parties across Oklahoma City for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Hundreds of Thunder fans attended watch parties across Oklahoma City for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Several dozen people gathered at The Jones Assembly to cheer on the Thunder.

“I really hope we win. This is big for our city. We have the loudest fans here. They call us Loud City for a reason,” said Karina Eguia, a Thunder fan. “I love the Thunder. I’ve been following them since I was 4 years old.”

There were no Pacers’ fans in sight – just music, food and drinks, fan gear, and lots of hopeful Thunder fans.

“I mean, we're putting our names on the map, right?” said Thunder fan Segala Tita about the team's accomplishments.

A 7:30 tip-off got the crowd on their feet cheering and celebrating.

“I’m so glad that they're having a watch party here because the food is great, the drinks are great, and the environment is great,” said Jade Hayes, a Thunder fan.



