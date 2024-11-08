For this Pet of The Week, Splash visited the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: News 9

Splash is a 6-month-old female puppy. She’s full of energy, loves to play, and is always ready for an adventure! Splash is smart and eager to learn, making her a great candidate for training.

She is good with other dogs and enjoys snuggling up after a fun day of playing. Splash is looking for a loving home where she can grow and thrive.

If you're ready for some puppy love and joy, Splash could be the perfect addition to your family! Splash will be at the OK Humane Adoption Center after the segment at 7500 North Western Avenue.

For more information visit https://okhumane.org/.