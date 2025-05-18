How to Watch: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

Watch the Kansas City Royals take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium.

Sunday, May 18th 2025, 11:23 am

By: Graham Dowers


KANSAS CITY -

Watch the Cardinals vs. Royals game live — click here to stream

The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals conclude their three-game interleague series today at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. CT. The Cardinals have secured the first two games, including a 1-0 victory on Saturday, and are aiming for a series sweep.

The Cardinals enter the game with a 26-20 record, while the Royals stand at 25-22. With both teams looking to strengthen their positions in their respective divisions, today's matchup promises to be a competitive finale to the series.
