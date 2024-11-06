Washington Leaders React To Results Of 2024 Election

After President-elect Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential, News 9 Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron is sharing how leaders in the nation's capital are reacting to the results.

Following the victory of President-elect Donald Trump, national leaders in Washington are reacting to the results of the 2024 elections.

News 9 Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron is in Washington with the latest on the reaction from lawmakers.

"D.C. is a political town, they've been through changes in administration before, clearly, this one is a little different, and we have never in this country experienced anything quite like this current situation," Cameron said. "I think perhaps as much as anything, a lot of people are surprised that we already know who the winner is."

Cameron said many Americans expected to wait for days after the election to find out who the winner was, but the relative quickness of the final decision showed this was a "decisive victory" for Trump.

"We have big changes coming in 2025, we know it begins at the top, but also here in Congress, we know for sure that the Senate is now going to be in Republican control after four years of being controlled by the Democrats," Cameron said. "There's a chance that the House could also stay with the Republicans, although it's too early, too many races still undecided for us to make that call just yet."

Both Senators representing Oklahoma in Washington have released statements congratulating Trump on his win.

As for Trump, Cameron said there will be several things the 47th president of the United States will seek to accomplish once in office.

"If he [Trump] wants to impose the tariffs that he's talked about, that's something he can do on his own," Cameron said. "So there are some things he could do relative to oil and gas production. As far as what Congress might first do? Well, that again will depend on whether they get the majority in the House."