Edmond Voters Reject General Obligation Proposals

Despite support from Edmond city leaders, residents voted against three of the city's general obligations, or GO bonds on Tuesday.

By: News 9

-

Edmond voters decided against the city's three general obligations, or GO bonds on Tuesday.

If passed, the measure would have seen a 14% jump in Edmond property taxes to fund improvements to roads and parks, as well as the replacement of an old fire station in the city.

Despite support from Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis and City Manager Scot Rigby, the measure fell short at the ballot box. Both city leaders released statements in the wake of the election.

"The residents of Edmond have made their voices heard, and we appreciate everyone who came out to vote and supported the democratic process," Davis said. "There has been a lot of spirited debate on both sides, and we will take that input and use it as we move forward."

Rigby said he thanked residents for their participation and said city leaders would use their input to "move forward" as a community.

If the measures had passed, the GO bonds would have been the City of Edmond’s first general obligation bond program since 1980.