Election Day: What's On The Ballot In Oklahoma

Election Day has arrived in Oklahoma. Here is some information about state and local races, as well as what you'll need if you plan on casting your ballot.

By: News 9

As Oklahomans head to polling locations across the state to cast their vote, several key issues will be on the ballot on Tuesday.

In addition to the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, there are several elections in Oklahoma on the state and local levels.

At the Oklahoma Supreme Court, three justices are up for a retention vote.

Voters will decide if Justices James Edmondson, Noma Gurich, and Yvonne Kauger will keep their positions or if they will be removed.

If any are removed from the bench, Gov. Kevin Stitt would then appoint new judges.

In Oklahoma County, voters will also cast their ballots in the race for county sheriff.

The two candidates are running for the position, including the current sheriff, Republican Tommie Johnson III, and longtime Oklahoma City Police officer, Democrat Wayland Cubit.

This is the second time the two will face off for the position after Sheriff Johnson defeated Cubit in 2020.

In Edmond, the city is asking voters to approve a $231 million bond program, which the city says will fund improvements to roads, parks, and a replacement for an old fire station.

If approved, the general obligation or GO bond program would raise property taxes by 14.3%.

Those projects will be listed separately on the ballot in Edmond.

Voters in Moore will also decide on a general obligation bond and a sales tax.

The $6.7 million bond would pay for resurfacing Telephone Road between Moore and Norman, and if passed, would raise property taxes.

The sales tax vote allows voters to decide on an extension of a one-fourth cent sales tax for improvements on parks and recreational facilities.

What do I need to vote?

Make sure to bring either your voter registration card or a photo ID if you plan on voting.

Voters are not allowed to wear campaign materials such as hats or buttons inside their polling location or within 300 feet of polling places.

Voters are also forbidden from advocating for a candidate or issues at voting locations. Violators could get up to one year in prison or a $10,000 fine.

If you want to look at a sample ballot before you vote or find your polling location, you can find it on the Oklahoma Voter Portal by clicking here.