U.S. Sen. James Lankford Reacts To Trump's Reelection

U.S. Sen. James Lankford joined News 9 Wednesday morning to share his thoughts on President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

By: News 9

-

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Leaders from across the country reached out on social media to share their thoughts on President-elect Trump's victory.

In Oklahoma, Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford said the decision by voters reflects a shift in the attitudes of Americans.

"It was clearly a broad mandate from across the country, and in every region of the country, as you saw over and over again, people voting to say, 'hey, I want to be able to restore some kind of sanity in our tax policy, our economy, border security,'" Lankford said. "It's just the most basic element of American people saying, 'I don't like the direction the country is going right now, and I want to shift another way.'"

With a newly elected majority in the United States Senate, and the possibility for Republicans to take control in the House of Representatives, Lankford said their priority in the next year will be tax policy.

"Next year will definitely be a year we're working on taxes," Lankford said. "The tax policy that we currently have expires in December of 2025, so the biggest issue that we'll face next year will be how to be able to redo taxes. Every single American's tax rate will go up. Every small business tax rate will go up if we don't act next year, and so that will be a major push for next year."

When it comes to the border with Mexico, Lankford said Trump will take action to curb immigration in his first days in office.

"President Trump can take action, legally, the very first day to make significant changes," Lankford said. "There are things that can be done to dramatically reduce the vulnerabilities we have [at] the southern border."