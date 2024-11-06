Oklahoma Leaders React To Reelection Of Donald Trump

Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory with statements highlighting border security, energy independence, and opposition to the Biden administration.

By: News 9, News On 6

Wednesday morning, the Associated Press called the 2024 presidential election in favor of now-President-elect Donald Trump.

In Oklahoma, lawmakers and leaders have reacted to the news on social media.

Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Congratulations to our next President, Donald J. Trump! America is ready for a dose of common sense. Looking forward to working together to secure our borders, fight inflation, and unleash American energy dominance.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters released the following statement on social media:

Americans have made the resounding choice to return Donald Trump to the White House. His strong message on confronting the problems caused by rampant illegal immigration, an America-first economy, and getting education back on track echoed throughout the country, especially here in Oklahoma where he won all 77 counties – again. I congratulate President Trump on his victory and look forward to working with the new Trump administration to implement an aggressive education reform agenda that will trailblaze a path for the rest of the country.

Oklahomans have once again elected strong Republican majorities in the Oklahoma House and Senate and many new legislators campaigned on working toward getting our schools Back to Basics and back on track. I look forward to working with them to implement a clear-cut vision to laser focus our schools on accountability, fiscal responsibility, and improved academic outcomes for every student in our great state.

US Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who represents eastern Oklahoma, released a video on X congratulating Trump and his allies.

Sen. James Lankford also released a statement on social media, congratulating the president-elect.

Congratulations to President Trump on his win! I am excited to see all that we can get done to improve the economy, bring down the debt & secure the border.

US House Rep. Kevin Hern released the following statement:

President Trump’s win tonight sends a clear message: Americans are done with the Biden-Harris status quo. Secure borders, energy independence, and ending reckless spending are non-negotiable. The American people have spoken.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt released the following statement on X.

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, (D-Oklahoma City), released the following statement:

“For the second election cycle in a row, House Democrats are welcoming back every Democratic member who ran for re-election and adding new members to our caucus,” Leader Munson said. “Our members on the ballot worked hard communicating with their constituents on their doorsteps and I’m excited to continue working with them to protect women’s reproductive rights, fight for public schools by standing up to our State Superintendent, and build an economy that works for everyday Oklahomans.

“Our candidates ran strong campaigns and, with the support of our caucus infrastructure, shared a clear vision for Oklahoma’s future that has and will continue to make a difference in our state going forward.

“I’m especially excited to work with our three new incoming members: Rep.-Elect Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa, Rep.-Elect Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa, and Rep.-Elect Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City. They bring a diverse range of experience and backgrounds in education, public service, and nonprofit leadership to our caucus, and I look forward to their contributions to the Oklahoma House of Representatives and our state.”