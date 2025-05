A stormchasing couple gets engaged in front of a tornado in Arnett.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A storm-chasing couple gets engaged in front of a tornado.

Meet Becky and Matt.

Their friend, Chris, caught the moment on camera.

Chris tells us Matt had planned to propose in front of a tornado, and a few months later, he finally found the right storm to do it.

Congrats to Matt and Becky!