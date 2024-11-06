Oklahoma Democrats Hope For Celebration At Watch Party

The Democratic Watch Party in Oklahoma City has started and attendees hope for a night of celebration.

The key question for Oklahoma Democrats is whether they can retain the few seats they hold in the state legislature amid a Republican supermajority and gain ground in key areas.

There are 32 House and 12 Senate seats up for grabs in this election.

Erin Brewer, who is seeking the seat vacated by outgoing Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat due to term limits, went door to door on Election Day morning to speak with undecided voters.

Amy Warne, chair of the Oklahoma County Democratic Party, said the focus is on local races.

"We have really focused on supporting candidates, and I, along with four of my fellow officers, have personally knocked on over 10,000 doors," Warne said. "It speaks to our commitment to getting Democrats elected and breaking down a bit of that supermajority."

She believes the momentum from the Harris campaign will help persuade some Republican voters to vote blue in certain districts.



