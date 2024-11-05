Oklahoma Prepares For Election Day While Recovering From Severe Storms

Oklahoma voters prepare to head to the polls Tuesday as the state continues recovery efforts from recent tornadoes, with election officials ensuring polling locations are secure and accessible.

Polls will open across Oklahoma Tuesday morning as some counties continue to recover from the tornadoes that struck the region over the weekend.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, 94% of OG&E customers who experienced power outages had their service restored within 24 hours.

The State Election Board is actively evaluating the situation in each county and reports that there have been no damage reports concerning polling locations.

Election Security and Preparedness

Gov. Kevin Stitt reassured voters about polling station preparedness, stating, "As far as Tuesday for the polling stations, we’re prioritizing making sure those are all up. We’ll advise the public if there is any issue there with the polling stations and kind of re-route people if we need to." In the event of a polling place change, an "election emergency" notice will be posted on the state election board's website, and county election boards will communicate with local media.

Harrah Church, which is serving as the main donation drop-off and assistance site for citizens impacted by the storms, will also operate as a polling location tomorrow. Harrah Police will be providing security at the site.

Voting Information

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots. The state election board has announced that Oklahoma has surpassed 2.4 million registered voters as of November 1.

To prepare for voting, citizens are encouraged to check the OK Voter Portal through the state election board. Voters can download a sample ballot and confirm their polling location, even if it changes.

Election Monitoring and Results Reporting

State and county election boards are collaborating with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of polling places tomorrow. The election board emphasizes the importance of being prepared before heading to the polls by having a valid ID, downloading a sample ballot, and checking polling place information in advance.

The presidential race remains competitive, and election officials are working diligently to provide timely results. The Associated Press, CBS, and The State Election Board will offer real-time updates as results come in, and News 9 will report those.

According to CBS’s Anthony Salvanto, making race projections relies heavily on mathematics, specifically when evaluating the margin of error and the number of outstanding votes that could affect the outcome.

In terms of election security and integrity, an audit of the June primary confirmed the accuracy of Oklahoma’s voting system, achieving a 100% match of hand-counted ballots. Each county election board collaborates with state and local law enforcement to ensure polling locations are secure on election day.