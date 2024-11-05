Oklahoma Voters React To Increased Security At Polling Locations

Law enforcement agencies are taking precautions to ensure voter safety on Election Day.

Safety on Election Day was top of mind for metro voters and law enforcement. Safety took priority after the FBI uncovered a terror plot in Oklahoma City last month.

The Oklahoma City Police Department increased manpower on Election Day and this was the case for law agencies across the metro. Voters said they appreciated the extra protection.

As Election Day has arrived, voters in Oklahoma City were willing to stand in long lines to cast their ballots. Citizens were met with officers as they entered the doors of a double precinct located on the northwest side of the city.

“I feel totally safe,” said Atheda Fletcher, a voter. “I have no problem whatsoever.”

Law enforcement across the metro vowed to increase security after a planned terrorist attack was stopped by local FBI investigators last month.

“To be honest I hadn’t heard about that, but I feel pretty privileged to live in a safe community over here and I don’t feel any danger,” said Bobby Herre, voter.

Law agencies could not give specifics on their safety measures for Election Day but said voters will see a difference from elections in the past. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies visited locations across the metro to ensure safety.

“We’re just going from polling place to polling place to polling place,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to make people feel as confident as possible as they’re casting their votes today.”

A Bethany police officer kept watch outside Bethany First Church of the Nazarene as voters trickled in and out of their precinct. Metro citizens said they feel safe overall but worry for those outside of Oklahoma.

“My concern is the safety of our country,” said Fletcher. Other voters agreed.

“Across the country, I understand it’s a lot more anxious for a lot of people,” said Herre.

Metro police have not reported any security threats or problems at polling locations.

Police said to call 911 to report any safety issues at your polling location.