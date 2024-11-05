Harrah Church, Used As Refuge After Severe Storms, Opens Doors For Election Day

In Harrah, a church that assisted those affected by severe weather earlier this week has now opened as a polling location for Election Day.

A church in Harrah opened its doors to be used as a polling location on Tuesday, only days after church members leaped into action after a tornado ripped through their town.

An American Red Cross warming station, Harrah Church opened its doors for 12 hours a day, offering residents affected by the storms a hot meal, essential supplies and a helping hand.

On Tuesday though, the church plays another role for its neighbors, a place to cast their ballots on Election Day.

In the wake of the EF-3 tornado that left a trail of damage at least 10 miles long, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt suggested some polling locations would be forced to move after suffering damage.

"As far as Tuesday for the polling stations, we're prioritizing making sure those are all up," Stitt said. "We'll advise the public if there is any issue there with the polling stations, and kind of reroute people if we need to."

Harrah Church, despite damage in the surrounding community, was unaffected and opened its doors at 7 a.m. to allow voters inside.

"I came early, so I'll make sure the line wasn't too long and I didn't miss the vote," Harrah voter Rosemary Williams said. "I think it's very important to get out and vote."

Harrah Police are providing security to the church while voters remain in line, and voting will conclude at 7 p.m.

However, if you are still in line to vote after 7 p.m., you will have the chance to cast your ballot.