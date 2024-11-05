Polls Open: Oklahoma Voters Begin Casting Ballots

Polling locations across Oklahoma have opened their doors, and voters around the state have begun casting their ballots.

Across Oklahoma, voters lined up outside their local polling place have begun to head inside to cast their ballot on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Election Board said the state has had more than 141,000 new registered voters since January, with all parties seeing an uptick in registrations.

In total, the board says Oklahoma has already reached a milestone, surpassing 2.4 million registered voters as of Nov. 1.

With more voters expected to turn out on Tuesday, local authorities are making sure polling places remain safe.

State and county election boards are working with local law enforcement to provide security for polling locations but are also asking voters to be patient.

"We would ask all of our voters to be patient," Misha Mohr from the Oklahoma State Election Board said. "Be prepared, this is a very big election, so there will be lots of voters showing up on Election Day."

As you can expect, there will be long lines at polling places, so be sure to bring your necessities. Remember to bring your ID or voter registration card.

If you do not have a photo ID or voter registration card, you can still fill out a provisional ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are still in line at 7 p.m. but have yet to cast your ballot, stay in line and you will have the opportunity to vote.

If you want to look at a sample ballot before you vote or find your polling location, you can find it on the Oklahoma Voter Portal here.