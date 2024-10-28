Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Discusses Election Day Security

Election Day is right around the corner and security is a hot topic after a terrorist plot was foiled in the metro. Election day security will be a collaborative effort between the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies.

-

Election Day is right around the corner and security is a hot topic after a terrorist plot was foiled in the metro.

Federal law enforcement says an Afghan man living in Oklahoma City was planning the attack on Election Day in the name of ISIS.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said it's hard at work making sure every Oklahoman can safely exercise their right to vote but added the foiled terrorist plot only reinforced the importance of preparation that began months ago.

“Recent events didn't change anything the way we have planned and put strategy in place to keep the election day safe," Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said.

According to Johnson, safety was a top priority long before Nasir Tawhedi’s arrest for plotting an Election Day terrorist attack. “When we heard about the plan once again, that just ensured that we are doing a good job here. We plan for any and everything to keep people safe,” Johnson said.

He can't share too many details, but he hopes to offer peace of mind. “No one should be scared to go out and cast their vote. And that's why we're here. We're here to ensure safety and ensure that this day goes off without a hitch. And our guys are not only well aware of that, but they have planned for that,” Johnson said.

Election day security will be a collaborative effort between the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement will be present at polling places and behind-the-scenes security measures will also be taken. “Things you do see and then obviously some that you don't. Our plan is something that we are keeping close to the vest in order to, to maintain that," Johnson said. “This is one of the rights that we enjoy, and it's our voice. And so, we want you to be able to use your voice and go to the ballot box.”

The Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind folks, “If you see something, say something.”

Don't hesitate to report anything out of the ordinary at polling places to law enforcement during early voting or on Election Day.