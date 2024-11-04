Many Counties Across Oklahoma See Severe Storms And Tornado Warnings Monday

Monday was another day of severe storms sweeping through the state. Many counties were issued tornado warnings while some remain in a tornado watch until this evening.

Following a weekend of rain and severe storms, Monday brought more heavy rain and severe storms.

Several counties across the state were issued tornado warnings, but the number of confirmed tornadoes has not been verified.

Storms came through in two waves, one in the early hours of the day and another through mid-morning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms affected the Oklahoma City area, with intense lightning reported.

Tornado Warnings Sweep Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie Counties Monday Morning

The initial round of storms peaked at around 7 a.m. in downtown Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

Chief Meteorologist David Payne Tracks Tornado Warnings In Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Carter, Jefferson, And Stephens Counties

A second round of storms hit around 11 a.m. and moved east through the state until around 2 p.m.

News 9 Storm Trackers were in Gavin County, Seminole County, and more monitoring conditions.

Mesocyclone Forms Over Seminole County

Hank And Patty Brown Track Conditions In Garvin County

Many school districts were canceled or went virtual in preparation for storms.

Several School Districts Canceled Or Moved Virtual Due To Storms