High winds and hail slow I-35 traffic, cause dangerous driver behavior

High winds, hail, and rising water are causing dangerous driving conditions on I-35 in Oklahoma, as stormchasers warn drivers not to stop under overpasses.

By: Graham Dowers

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hailstones have led to hazardous conditions along I-35, where drivers are being urged to avoid stopping under overpasses, a common but dangerous response during hailstorms.

Stormchaser Val Castor reported peak wind gusts reaching up to 34 miles per hour, accompanied by dime-sized hail. The wind spike, detected on radar, appears to be just northwest of his location. Although wind intensity has since diminished, Castor noted the spike could still be affecting areas slightly north of his position.

There’s a lot of high water along I-35, and Castor warned that people are pulling over under bridges because of the hail, which creates a major hazard for other drivers.

As the fast-moving storm continues to push through, emergency crews and meteorologists are monitoring conditions closely. Drivers are advised to keep moving at reduced speeds and to avoid parking on the shoulder or underpasses, which can cause bottlenecks and increase the risk of collisions.

