Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-240 in South OKC

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 7:31 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities have reported a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday morning near I-240 and South Western Avenue in south Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after a woman was reportedly walking in traffic along I-240 when she was struck by a vehicle. The incident was confirmed as fatal.

OHP has not yet released the victim’s identity or additional details about the vehicle involved. Traffic delays are expected in the area as crews work the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.
