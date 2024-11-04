Debris Spread Across Choctaw Neighborhood Damaged By Tornado

Choctaw residents living in the area near Southeast 29th Street and Triple X Road are clearing debris leftover from Sunday morning's severe storms.

Monday, November 4th 2024, 5:23 am



CHOCTAW, Okla. -

Choctaw residents are clearing debris leftover from storms that formed over the area Sunday morning.

Near Southeast 29th Street and Triple X Road in Choctaw, several homes were heavily damaged by the storm, which uprooted trees and tipped over RVs in the area as well.

Five people from the area were transported to hospitals with injuries in the wake of the storm.
