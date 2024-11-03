Tornadic Storm Damages Homes In Choctaw Neighborhoods

News 9's Jordan Fremstad is checking out the damage in Choctaw from tornadic storms overnight, where winds were so powerful in one neighborhood that a large tree was completely uprooted and an RV trailer was turned on its side.

By: News 9

Choctaw was one of several towns impacted by several tornadoes in the state overnight.

At SE 29th and Triple X Road in Choctaw, several homes were heavily damaged with roofs gone, cars with broken windows and tree branches broken.

News 9's Jordan Fremstad showed how dramatic the damage is, and how family and friends are beginning to clean up.

The area near SE 44th and Triple X was also damaged from that long-tracking tornado, which may have been on the ground for upwards of 20 miles according to News 9 meteorologists.

The winds were so strong that a large tree was seen uprooted in a man's front yard and an RV trailer was also flipped on its side.

