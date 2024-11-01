Oklahoma Voters Line Up For Third Day Of Early Voting

Voters are lining up for Day Three of early voting across Oklahoma. The last day to cast your ballot early is on Saturday.

Voters are in line for the third day of early voting across Oklahoma before the general election next week.

On Friday, polls will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will open again for a final time on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Almost a quarter of a million people from across the state have already cast their vote, and that number is expected to grow.

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is on the ballot this year, including four of Oklahoma's five seats. The fifth is occupied by Rep. Frank Lucas, who is running unopposed.

News 9 has spoken with voters waiting in line for hours just to exercise their right.

"I think it's really important for people my age to understand how important voting is in general," voter Mackenzie Guzman said. "There's no better way to show it than early voting."

In Oklahoma County, voters can cast their ballot at two locations. The first is at the Oklahoma County Election Board at 4201 Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City, and the second is at the Multi-Activity Center at 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive in Edmond.

Make sure you have your ID when coming to vote. If you are unsure of your registration status, you can check by going to the Oklahoma Voter Portal here.