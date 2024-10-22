Early Voting: Where, When & How To Vote Ahead Of Nov. 5

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 5:22 pm
Early voting in Oklahoma offers registered voters a convenient way to cast their ballots before Election Day.
The Oklahoma State Election Board outlines the rules and procedures for early voting:
All registered voters in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in early voting. Voters do not need a specific reason or excuse to vote early. Early voting is available for all federal, state, and local elections.
Early voting in Oklahoma typically starts on the Wednesday before an election and continues through the Saturday before Election Day (November 5).
For example, early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 31 and November 1, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 2.
Early voting is available at county election boards across the state. Voters must go to their designated county election board office to cast an early ballot. Locations and hours may vary, so voters should check with their county election board for specific details.
You must vote in the county where you are registered.
Here is a list of early voting locations by county:
MAC CENTER
2733 Marilyn Williams Dr.
Edmond, Ok 73003
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
OKLAHOMA COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
4201 N Lincoln Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Logan CEB Early Voting Area
219 S Broad St
Guthrie, OK 73044
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
CANADIAN VALLEY TECHNOLOGY CENTER COWAN CAMPUS
1701 S CZECH HALL RD
YUKON, OK 73099
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
EL RENO PUBLIC SAFETY CENTER
2707 Faith Ave
El Reno, OK 73036
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MNTC SOUTH PENN CAMPUS
13301 S PENN
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73170
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MOORE PUBLIC LIBRARY
225 S HOWARD
MOORE, OK 73160
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
NOBLE PUBLIC LIBRARY
204 N 5TH STREET
NOBLE, OK 73068
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SOONER MALL
3301 W MAIN ST
NORMAN, OK 73072
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
McClain County Community Building
1721 Hardcastle Blvd
Purcell, OK 73080
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
GRADY COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
315 W Pennsylvania Ave
Chickasha, OK 73018
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
LINCOLN COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
811 Manvel Ave, Ste 15
County Courthouse
Chandler, OK 74834
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
330 N Broadway Ave
Shawnee, OK 74801
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
For more counties visit this website: https://hosting.okelections.gov/earlyvote.html
Voters are required to bring an acceptable form of ID when voting early. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, acceptable forms of ID include a valid photo ID issued by the state, federal government, or tribal government, or a voter identification card. If a voter does not have an ID, they may cast a provisional ballot, which will be verified before being counted.
Early voting helps alleviate long lines on Election Day and allows voters to choose a time that is most convenient for them. It also gives voters who may have scheduling conflicts or unforeseen emergencies on Election Day the opportunity to participate.
By providing options for voters, early voting enhances participation in Oklahoma’s elections, ensuring more people have the opportunity to make their voices heard. For more information, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
To check your status first visit the OK Voter Portal (okvoterportal.okelections.gov)
Enter your last name, first name, and DOB.
If you are registered you should see a page with all your information including, your Voter ID number, Precinct, and Affiliation. You can also access a brief record of your recent voting history, find your polling place, print sample ballots, find information on Absentee Ballots, and find information on your county election board and voting districts.
This page allows voters to access certain voter services as well. You can update your registration info, request an absentee ballot, and even request a new copy of your Voter ID Card.
The deadline to register for the November Presidential Election was October 11, 2024
By Oklahoma State Law, every person who votes in person must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot at their polling precinct. If you are voting early or voting absentee, you will need to show your ID to your County Election Board.
As mentioned above a Voter Identification Card will be mailed to your provided address after you register. If lost a replacement can be requested through the Online Voter Registration System.
A Voter ID Card is one of the options that voters can provide including:
