Early Voting: Where, When & How To Vote Ahead Of Nov. 5

Early voting in Oklahoma offers registered voters a convenient way to cast their ballots before Election Day. Find out what you need to bring and where you can go in your county to vote early.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Election Board outlines the rules and procedures for early voting:

Eligibility

All registered voters in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in early voting. Voters do not need a specific reason or excuse to vote early. Early voting is available for all federal, state, and local elections.

Early Voting Period

Early voting in Oklahoma typically starts on the Wednesday before an election and continues through the Saturday before Election Day (November 5).

For example, early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 31 and November 1, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 2.

Where to Vote

Early voting is available at county election boards across the state. Voters must go to their designated county election board office to cast an early ballot. Locations and hours may vary, so voters should check with their county election board for specific details.

You must vote in the county where you are registered.

Here is a list of early voting locations by county:

Oklahoma

MAC CENTER

2733 Marilyn Williams Dr.

Edmond, Ok 73003

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

OKLAHOMA COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

4201 N Lincoln Blvd

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Logan

Logan CEB Early Voting Area

219 S Broad St

Guthrie, OK 73044

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Canadian

CANADIAN VALLEY TECHNOLOGY CENTER COWAN CAMPUS

1701 S CZECH HALL RD

YUKON, OK 73099

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

EL RENO PUBLIC SAFETY CENTER

2707 Faith Ave

El Reno, OK 73036

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Cleveland

MNTC SOUTH PENN CAMPUS

13301 S PENN

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73170

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

MOORE PUBLIC LIBRARY

225 S HOWARD

MOORE, OK 73160

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

NOBLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

204 N 5TH STREET

NOBLE, OK 73068

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

SOONER MALL

3301 W MAIN ST

NORMAN, OK 73072

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

McClain

McClain County Community Building

1721 Hardcastle Blvd

Purcell, OK 73080

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Grady

GRADY COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

315 W Pennsylvania Ave

Chickasha, OK 73018

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Lincoln

LINCOLN COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

811 Manvel Ave, Ste 15

County Courthouse

Chandler, OK 74834

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Pottawatomie

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

330 N Broadway Ave

Shawnee, OK 74801

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Wed., Oct. 30 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thu., Oct. 31 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri., Nov. 01 - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 02 - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

For more counties visit this website: https://hosting.okelections.gov/earlyvote.html

What to Bring

Voters are required to bring an acceptable form of ID when voting early. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, acceptable forms of ID include a valid photo ID issued by the state, federal government, or tribal government, or a voter identification card. If a voter does not have an ID, they may cast a provisional ballot, which will be verified before being counted.

Benefits of Early Voting

Early voting helps alleviate long lines on Election Day and allows voters to choose a time that is most convenient for them. It also gives voters who may have scheduling conflicts or unforeseen emergencies on Election Day the opportunity to participate.

By providing options for voters, early voting enhances participation in Oklahoma’s elections, ensuring more people have the opportunity to make their voices heard. For more information, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

How To Check My Voter Registration Status In Oklahoma?

To check your status first visit the OK Voter Portal (okvoterportal.okelections.gov)

Enter your last name, first name, and DOB.

If you are registered you should see a page with all your information including, your Voter ID number, Precinct, and Affiliation. You can also access a brief record of your recent voting history, find your polling place, print sample ballots, find information on Absentee Ballots, and find information on your county election board and voting districts.

This page allows voters to access certain voter services as well. You can update your registration info, request an absentee ballot, and even request a new copy of your Voter ID Card.

The deadline to register for the November Presidential Election was October 11, 2024

Do I Need My Voter ID Card To Vote In Oklahoma?

By Oklahoma State Law, every person who votes in person must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot at their polling precinct. If you are voting early or voting absentee, you will need to show your ID to your County Election Board.

As mentioned above a Voter Identification Card will be mailed to your provided address after you register. If lost a replacement can be requested through the Online Voter Registration System.

A Voter ID Card is one of the options that voters can provide including: